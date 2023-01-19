IAEA mission arrived at Rovno NPP

18:39 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

An IAEA delegation headed by the Agency's Director General Rafael Grossi arrived at the Rovno NPP. This was reported by the press service of the RNPP on Wednesday, January 18.



It is indicated that the delegation consists of experts from 13 countries. They are accompanied by acting. Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine Oleg Korikov.



Within the framework of the mission, two experts on nuclear safety will be present at the RNPP. They will monitor the situation at the plant, provide technical support and advice to Ukrainian colleagues, and record all emergency situations at the facility.



Representatives of the IAEA mission will also inform the agency about the need for action by European partners that would make it impossible to reduce the seven fundamental principles of nuclear safety and security due to war.

“First of all, we see this mission as an opportunity to expand the assistance and support in any form that you need to comply with nuclear and radiation safety requirements.. We will monitor the physical integrity of the station, the functioning of all systems, the psychological state of the personnel," Grossi said.

Foreign specialists will be present at all nuclear power facilities in Ukraine, including the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. In total, up to 12 IAEA experts will work at all nuclear power plants, which should be an important step in helping Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.



