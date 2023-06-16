Misha Collins met with Ukrainian sappers in the Chernihiv region

17:25 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The famous American actor Misha Collins arrived in the Chernihiv region to get acquainted with the work of Ukrainian sappers who tirelessly clear the territory from enemy shells.



Interesting photos and impressions of the actor from the trip were published on the official page of UNITED 24.



Reportedly, there were previously positions of Russian troops in the area, just a few kilometers from the site of the visit of Misha Collins.



During his trip, Misha Collins also plans to spend a day with the military of the State Special Transportation Service as an envoy of the Humanitarian Demining platform and see how the mines and ammunition left by the Russian army are cleared.