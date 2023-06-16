The Ministry of Health of Ukraine warns about the dangers of using water from reservoirs

18:01 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine warns of the risks of using water from reservoirs in five regions after the terrorist attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.



In connection with the incident at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the consumption and use of water from the water area of the Dnieper and other water bodies in the Kherson, Nikolaev, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa regions is becoming dangerous.

"Ministry urges to turn only to safe water sources. It is important to refrain from consuming and using untreated water from the Dnieper and other water bodies in the most affected regions after the terrorist attack. Particular attention is paid to Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Odessa regions," the official statement says.



The Ministry of Health emphasizes that such a precautionary measure is associated with a high degree of water pollution caused by the flooding of fields, sewers, cemeteries and households.

"There is a significant excess of microbiological indicators in surface water bodies. Therefore, it is strictly forbidden to use this water, as this can lead to acute intestinal infections," the press service of the ministry informs.

The Ministry also recommends avoiding swimming in water bodies, using water for household needs and watering animals in the above-mentioned regions. Also, fishing is not recommended in these conditions.