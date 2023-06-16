The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine refused the degree of candidate of sciences

After the government of Ukraine approved the mechanism for voluntary renunciation of a scientific degree, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovoy, became the first to renounce the degree of candidate of sciences.
Recall that Minister of Education Oksen Lisovoy, who was appointed to the post on March 21, was accused of plagiarizing his dissertation.. Sociocultural self-identification of a person, which he defended in 2012.
After that, he submitted his dissertation to the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education for plagiarism checking and stated that if any violations were found, he would refuse the PhD degree.
