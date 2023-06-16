The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine refused the degree of candidate of sciences

11:26 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

After the government of Ukraine approved the mechanism for voluntary renunciation of a scientific degree, the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovoy, became the first to renounce the degree of candidate of sciences.

"In the academic world, a scientific degree is about value and trust, and also about receiving, not receiving. Just as only the military have the right to wear military uniforms, in my opinion, only scientists should have scientific degrees ... On myself, in fact, he was the first to experience the failure mechanism. I wrote a corresponding application and since yesterday I am no longer a candidate of science. I'm not going to hold on to formal statuses for myself. Real deeds and actions are much more important," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Recall that Minister of Education Oksen Lisovoy, who was appointed to the post on March 21, was accused of plagiarizing his dissertation.. Sociocultural self-identification of a person, which he defended in 2012.