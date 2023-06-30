The Ministry of Energy announces the completion of the restoration of the hydroelectric unit at the Ukrainian hydroelectric power station

12:18 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As part of an extensive repair campaign aimed at updating energy facilities, work on the restoration of a hydroelectric unit with a capacity of over 300 MW was successfully completed at one of the hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Friday, June 30.

"The hydroelectric unit of one of the hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of more than 300 MW has left the planned repair, which is taking place as part of a large-scale repair campaign of energy facilities," the report says.

At the same time, the repair campaign at generating facilities - thermal, hydro and nuclear - continues. The generated electricity is quite enough to cover the needs of consumers.



The day before, due to bad weather, consumers in the Lviv, Rivne, Kirovohrad regions temporarily remained without electricity.. In the Donetsk region, four settlements remain de-energized.



Due to technological violations, some consumers in the Chernihiv region were turned off. Restoration work is underway.



Due to Russian shelling, 15 settlements were de-energized in Donetsk region, 3 settlements in Zaporozhye region, and four settlements in Kherson region. Remains without a bright part of consumers in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions. Repair crews of power engineers work where the security situation allows.

In the Kherson region, two settlements healed, disconnected from the beginning of the de-occupation. And in Kherson, 211 consumers, disconnected after flooding, healed. 13.3 thousand consumers remain without electricity.