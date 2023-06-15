Ministry of Energy about problems in the energy system due to Russian attacks

12:51 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

There is a continuation of attacks by Russian forces on the frontline and border areas, which leads to permanent damage to the energy infrastructure and problems with electricity supply.



This was stated in the Ministry of Energy.



As a result of hostilities in the Donetsk region, 14 settlements were left without electricity, which led to a lack of electricity for 8.9 thousand consumers.



After the last massive attack, the only mine left without electricity was restored, the second was restored, the ministry said.



As a result of shelling in the Zaporozhye region, 4 settlements were left without electricity, and in the Sumy region, 2.4 thousand consumers were left without power supply.



In addition, due to previous shelling, some consumers in Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions were also left without electricity. Repair crews work in those regions where the situation allows to ensure safety.



Over the past day, it was possible to restore electricity for almost 22 thousand consumers, mainly in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions, according to an official statement..



The Ministry of Energy also reported an incident in the Poltava region, where a local resident attacked a team of power engineers performing work. During the fight, the attacker used pepper spray.



The victims were injured, but their condition was satisfactory in the morning, the ministry added.. Despite the difficult situation after the shelling, the energy system continues to work stably.



A repair campaign is underway at generating facilities and electrical networks, the Ministry of Energy stressed. Neither export nor import of electricity is planned for this day..



In addition, the ministry reported that the volume of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities increased by 32.5 million cubic meters per day. The total volume of gas reserves is more than 9.3 billion cubic meters.