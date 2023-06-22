Mintsifra: five new services will soon appear in "Die"

The Ministry of Digital Development has announced five new services that will soon be available in the application or on the Diya portal. Among them - a change of residence, customs clearance of a car and documents on education.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development in Telegram.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development in Telegram.
In particular, among the new services:
- reimbursement of deposits;
- customs clearance of a car;
- re-registration of a car when buying and selling;
- changing of the living place;
- education documents.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments