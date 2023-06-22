Mintsifra: five new services will soon appear in "Die"

19:28 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Digital Development has announced five new services that will soon be available in the application or on the Diya portal. Among them - a change of residence, customs clearance of a car and documents on education.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development in Telegram.

“We continue to digitize the most popular services so that you don’t go to state institutions and forget about queues,” the ministry said in a statement.

In particular, among the new services: