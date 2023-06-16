11:10 04 June Kyiv, Ukraine

War always brings destruction and death. But the worst thing is that it brings the death of innocent children who are the future of the nation. Today, June 4, Ukraine commemorates the children who died as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The world celebrates this day as the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"This is a very sad date in the days of Ukraine's independence. As of June 1, 2021, when the Decree of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine established the Day of Remembrance for Children, little Ukrainians who died as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, at least 240 children died. For 15 months of full-scale aggression against the Ukrainian people, according to official data from the office of the Prosecutor General, 484 children were killed, 993 children were injured. More than 19.5 thousand Ukrainian children were forcibly deported to Russia or temporarily occupied territories.

According to updated data, as of the morning of June 4, 2023, juvenile prosecutors registered the death of 485 and the injury of 1,005 children as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"Ten thousand children lost loved ones - mothers, parents, brothers and sisters, grandparents, became orphans and half-orphans. Millions of children are forced to leave their homes, fleeing the "Russian world," BP states. "13-year-old Dmitry from Kharkov, 4-year-old Liza from Vinnitsa, Seryozha from Novosolony, who was only 2 days old. The list of innocent child victims of Russian aggression already includes at least 500 of our children. They could become famous scientists, artists, sports champions, create the history of Ukraine. They were killed by Russian weapons and hatred, which continue to take away and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day.

Recall that on June 3, as a result of rocket attacks by the aggressor state in the city of Podgorodnoye, Dnepropetrovsk region, a 2-year-old girl was killed and five children aged 6 to 17 were injured.