Metallurgists and IT specialists: Forbes named the 20 richest Ukrainians

13:36 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine





The rating of the 20 richest businessmen in Ukraine is published on the publication's website.



Forbes analysts noted that the wealth of the richest 20 businessmen fell by more than $20 billion compared to the beginning of February 2022, to $22.5 billion. Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, almost all wealthy Ukrainian businessmen have lost some of the value of their wealth, according to Forbes . At the same time, some entrepreneurs managed to maintain their positions, and some even enriched themselves.The rating of the 20 richest businessmen in Ukraine is published on the publication's website.

"2022 is not the time to measure wealth. Many assets of the leaders of the rating are destroyed, occupied or damaged. Currently, relocation, building new logistics chains, entering foreign markets, searching for suppliers, contractors and consumers," the newspaper writes.

The first place is retained by Rinat Akhmetov, the owner of Metinvest and DTEK. As of December 2022, Forbes estimates his fortune at $4.4 billion, while in February they were estimated at $13.7 billion.

In second place was Maxim Litvin, an IT entrepreneur and co-founder of Grammarly, with $2.3 billion. By the beginning of the war, his fortune was estimated at $4 billion.

Third place goes to Grammarly co-founder Alexey Shevchenko with $2.3 billion.. Like Litvin, he has lost about $1.7 billion since the start of the war.

Fourth place - Viktor Pinchuk, owner of Interpipe. The publication estimated his assets at $2.2 billion, $400 million less than the pre-war $2.6 billion.

Fifth place is occupied by the owner of the metallurgical company Ferrexpo Konstantin Zhevago with 1.4 billion dollars - before the war, his fortune was estimated at 1.4 billion.

In sixth place were Alexander and Galina Geregi, owners of the Epicenter K company. According to Forbes, their assets amount to 1.2 billion dollars, before the war they were estimated at 1.8 billion.

In seventh place is the co-founder of the IT company Revolut Vlad Yatsenko. Since the beginning of the war, the estimate of his fortune has not changed and is $ 1.1 billion.

Eighth place was taken by Vadim Novinsky, the owner of the industrial and investment group "Smart-Holding". Since the beginning of the war, he has lost $3.5 billion, as of December 2022, his assets are estimated at one billion US dollars.

The co-founder of the Privat group, Gennady Bogolyubov, who ended up in ninth place, has become exactly half as poor in 10 months of a full-scale war - up to $ 1 billion.

On the 10th place was the owner of the financial and industrial group TAC Sergey Tigipko and "Universal Bank". due to the war, he dropped out of the billionaire rankings and now has assets worth about $870 million, while in February of this year his fortune was estimated at $1.5 billion.

11th place is occupied by Max Polyakov, founder of Noosphere Ventures, working in the field of IT and space technologies. Forbes analysts estimated his fortune at $800 million.

In 12th place is the fifth president and founder of the Roshen Corporation, Petro Poroshenko, his fortune is estimated at $ 730 million. By the beginning of the war, they were estimated at $1.6 billion.

13th place was taken by Yuriy Kosyuk, the owner of MHP. His food and agrotech business is valued at $520 million, up from $780 million before the war.

14th place - the owner of the Brursima company Nikolay Zlochevsky with 500 million dollars. As of February 2022, the businessman's fortune was estimated at $540 million.

Vitaliy Khomutynnik, the owner of Ukrnaftobureniye, took the 15th place. His Forbes assets are estimated at 490 million US dollars. Consequently, during the 10 months of the war, Khomutynnik managed to enrich himself by 25 million dollars.

16th place is occupied by Andrey Verevsky, owner of the agro-industrial company Kernel. Now the businessman's fortune is estimated at 400 million dollars, before the war - 520 million dollars.

17th place is occupied by IT entrepreneur, founder of SoftServe Taras Kitsmey. During the 10 months of the war, he enriched himself from 190 to 360 million US dollars.

In 18th place is a businessman working in the field of real estate and IT, the founder of CIG Stepan Chernovetsky. His assets were estimated at 350 million dollars, before the war - at 545 million US dollars.

19th place was taken by Alexander Yaroslavsky, founder of the financial and industrial group DCH, with $340 million. Analysts estimate his pre-war fortune at one billion US dollars.

20th place - Alexander Konotopsky, founder of the technology company Ajax Systems. His assets are estimated at 320 million dollars, before the war - 340 million US dollars.

At the same time, Forbes excluded some businessmen from the list for a number of reasons.

"A war year would significantly thin out the list of the richest. We have gathered businessmen who have a high chance of not getting into the rating, if it were. The reasons are different: loss of citizenship, turmoil and treason,” the message says.

In particular, the list did not include Igor Kolomoisky, Vadim Ermolaev (loss of citizenship), Nikolai Udyansky, Konstantin Grigorishin, Ivan Fursin (problems with business), Vyacheslav Boguslaev (suspicion of treason) and Viktor Medvedchuk (charge of treason).