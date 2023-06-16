Mass protest near the UN Office in Kyiv against Russia and the UN

12:18 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of June 8, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the UN Office in Kyiv, expressing their discontent. Protesters chant slogans against Russia and drop books in Russian at the entrance to the UN Office.



Protesters hold banners with various slogans in English and Ukrainian condemning Russia and criticizing the UN.



The slogans on the posters include slogans such as "Russia is a state of terror, UN, you are responsible for the spilled blood", "Russian language is an instrument of violence", "Stop the ecological catastrophe", "There is no place for terrorists in the UN", "Organization of United Useless people", "Silence is support for terrorism".



Earlier, the Ukrainian side turned to the largest international organizations, including the UN and the Red Cross, for help after the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam burst, but the requests went unanswered or were rejected, which caused dissatisfaction with the protesters.