Mass poisoning in Lviv: the cause is salmonella

19:25 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the information provided by the director of the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Natalia Timko-Ivanchenko, the cause of mass poisoning in Lviv is the presence of salmonella.



According to her, there are currently 23 patients with acute poisoning in the infectious diseases hospital after visiting public institutions in Lviv.



The situation is divided into two outbreaks. In the first case, seven people were hospitalized, including one child, and the number of patients has not increased since Saturday-Sunday. Three of them were confirmed to have salmonella.

In the second case, 16 people were hospitalized, including two children.. Only one patient was confirmed to have salmonella, according to Natalia Timko-Ivanchenko.