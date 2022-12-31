Mariupol celebrates the New Year without windows, without heat, with the deception of the occupiers

10:36 31 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko yesterday, December 30, spoke about how the occupiers fulfill their promises in the captured city.

"Penultimate day of 2022. Mariupol in occupation. Tomorrow is the day on which the Russians and their collaborators promised: - repair all houses (not done at all); - give heat (not done at all); - commission 1,500,000 apartments (approximately 80 apartments have been commissioned); - launch a tram (with such success it was possible to immediately launch a rocket to the moon); - launch a ferry to Yeysk (no); - to pay compensation for the destroyed housing (except for the collaborators, no one received),” Andryushchenko summed up the “Mariupol” part of the promises.

The mayor's adviser also recalled "Kyiv in three days", but called it nonsense and noted that he would "simply remain silent."

The reality, the representative of the mayor's office emphasizes, is quite different.

"But in reality - my favorite house on Ave.. Meotida, 66. A woman will celebrate the New Year with a view of the sea. With a full sense of not a holiday, but the surrounding. No windows. No heat. Without hope. This is the main result of this year of occupation for those inside. But at the same time, Ivashchenko and his henchmen received a lot of money as a bonus. For broken promises. For bringing people to extremes," Andryushchenko states.

Earlier it was reported that during the war, the death rate in Mariupol increased by eight times.