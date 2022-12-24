Lviv received a European award for the development of transport, bike paths and pedestrian zones

08:01 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Lviv received the European Energy Award (European Energy Award) for the development of transport, bike paths and pedestrian zones, the Association "Energy Efficient Cities of Ukraine" reports.



According to the report, Lviv showed the highest performance in the areas of communication and mobility: transport infrastructure, bike paths and pedestrian zones.

"The European Energy Award is a prestigious and important award for the city, with the help of which we will be able to have access to international grant funds, attract more donors and potential investors. For Ukraine, the issue of developing an energy-efficient policy is especially relevant, given the current situation," said Andriy Sadovoy, mayor of Lviv.

The average rating of Lviv is 60.1%. Swiss Zurich, for example, was rated at 84.6%, and Lublin - 81%.. The audit lasted more than six months, the evaluation work began in 2019.

"I am amazed by Lviv, which continues to develop the energy management of the city, despite the war," - said Guy Bovan, Deputy Director of the Swiss Cooperation Program in Ukraine.

Lviv is the third city in Ukraine after Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr to receive certification. Over 25 years of existence, more than 1,500 municipalities have received the European Energy Award. The award is presented for the implementation of energy efficiency measures and climate policy.