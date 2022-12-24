Lviv received a European award for the development of transport, bike paths and pedestrian zones

Lviv received the European Energy Award (European Energy Award) for the development of transport, bike paths and pedestrian zones, the Association "Energy Efficient Cities of Ukraine" reports.
According to the report, Lviv showed the highest performance in the areas of communication and mobility: transport infrastructure, bike paths and pedestrian zones.
The average rating of Lviv is 60.1%. Swiss Zurich, for example, was rated at 84.6%, and Lublin - 81%.. The audit lasted more than six months, the evaluation work began in 2019.
Lviv is the third city in Ukraine after Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr to receive certification. Over 25 years of existence, more than 1,500 municipalities have received the European Energy Award. The award is presented for the implementation of energy efficiency measures and climate policy.
