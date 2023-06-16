Lviv celebrates its 25th anniversary with UNESCO and will receive an office

19:32 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

This autumn, Lviv will welcome the opening of the UNESCO office, as Mayor Andrey Sadovy announced.

"This year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the inclusion of Lviv in the UNESCO family, which means that the entire historical part of the city is under the protection of this international organization. Unfortunately, when walking through the city center, you will find few monuments, because they were hidden. We not only preserve our heritage during military conflicts, but also provide support to other cities. I would like to express my gratitude to UNESCO for opening an office in Lviv, which will begin its work in the fall," Sadovyi said.

He also stressed that Lviv is home to a significant part of Ukraine's cultural heritage and expressed his hope for cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy to achieve synergy.