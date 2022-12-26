Lubinets reported how many Ukrainians have been deported to the territory of the Russian Federation and Crimea since the beginning of a full-scale invasion

14:33 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion from Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation or Crimea, 46,000 citizens of Ukraine have been deported.



The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets said this today during the presentation of a special report on the observance of the rights of victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine.



In the report, the Ombudsman refers to the data of the National Information Bureau.

"For the period from February 24 to November 1, 2022, the number of people deported (forcibly removed from the territory of Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation or the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol) is 45,995 people in total, of which 37,855 are adults and 8,140 are children," Lubinets said. .

The report clarifies that the information on figures is based on daily reports from authorities at all levels, reports from relatives and friends looking for their relatives, and partly from information from open sources.. At the same time, the authors of the report write, this information remains incomplete and unconfirmed due to the lack of complete data on WTO and the lack of coordination with the occupying state - the Russian Federation.



According to the given data, 27,508 adults and 3,653 children were moved to the territory of the Russian Federation, of which 35 to Moscow, 132 to Taganrog, 77 to Gelendzhik, 4,050 to the Rostov region, and 559 to the Vladimir region. The location of other forcibly displaced Ukrainians is unknown.

“Separately, it should be noted that forced deportation is subjected to children who are most vulnerable in this situation.. It is impossible to establish the exact number of affected children due to active hostilities and the temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine," - the report says.

The authors add that up-to-date information on deported or forcibly displaced children is updated daily on the Children of War web portal . So, as of December 14, 2022, we are talking about the deportation (forced displacement) of 13,124 children. At the same time, according to the data announced in the Russian Federation, the number of children taken from Ukraine to the Russian Federation may be 712,000 people.

Also, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets said that the Russian military in the occupied territories are equipping children's torture rooms.

"There are torture chambers for children in the occupied territories. I thought it was impossible to break through the bottom after Bucha, Irpin. I saw 2 torture chambers in Balakliya, one guy was there for 90 days, he was taken out to be shot. There were 10 torture chambers in Kherson, in one separate cell where children were kept"- the ombudsman said.

According to Lubinets, the children were given water every other day, they were not given food, they were told that their parents refused them.