Downpours caused floods in the Ivano-Frankivsk region: roads and rivers were flooded

Heavy downpours that recently hit the Ivano-Frankivsk region caused a sharp rise in the water level in mountain rivers and local streams, as well as led to floods and flooding of roads in several villages in the region.
According to information provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at present the greatest difficulties with communication have arisen with four villages in the Verkhovinsky district.
