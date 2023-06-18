Downpours caused floods in the Ivano-Frankivsk region: roads and rivers were flooded

11:53 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Heavy downpours that recently hit the Ivano-Frankivsk region caused a sharp rise in the water level in mountain rivers and local streams, as well as led to floods and flooding of roads in several villages in the region.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at present the greatest difficulties with communication have arisen with four villages in the Verkhovinsky district.
 
"Heavy rains caused flooding of roads in the villages of Zelenoye, Topilcha and Yavornik. Also, due to the erosion of a section of a local road from 090202, travel to the village of Proboinovka became difficult. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service (GSChS) are actively eliminating the consequences of floods. At present, it has been possible to clear the carriageway of the highway C 090206 in the villages of Zelenoe and Topilcha, where traffic has been restored. Special equipment is also involved in work in the Shibene tract, located in the village of Yavornik," the official statement said.