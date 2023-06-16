Lithuania will send aid to the victims of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

The Lithuanian government is preparing to send humanitarian aid and financial assistance to Ukraine for people affected by the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by the Russians.
This was stated by the country's Minister of the Interior, Agne Bilotaite, during a conversation with journalists, LRT reports.
According to her, Lithuania will donate 30 tents, 240 folding beds and 50,000 euros of financial assistance.
In addition, Lithuania is preparing for a possible influx of refugees from Ukraine, Bilotite added.
