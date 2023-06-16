Lithuania will send aid to the victims of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

15:57 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Lithuanian government is preparing to send humanitarian aid and financial assistance to Ukraine for people affected by the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by the Russians.



This was stated by the country's Minister of the Interior, Agne Bilotaite, during a conversation with journalists, LRT reports.

"Lithuania will send humanitarian aid to Ukraine in response to the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station that happened this week," she said.

According to her, Lithuania will donate 30 tents, 240 folding beds and 50,000 euros of financial assistance.

"We understand that this is a very difficult situation, and we must do our best to help our friends and brothers in Ukraine," the minister said.

In addition, Lithuania is preparing for a possible influx of refugees from Ukraine, Bilotite added.