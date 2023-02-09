The leaders of France and Ukraine will travel together to the EU summit in Brussels

10:17 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On Thursday, February 9, Presidents of France and Ukraine Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky will travel together to the EU summit to be held today in Brussels.



It is reported by BFMTV.



According to a press release from the Elysee Palace, they will take off at 8:30 am from the Villacoublay air base near Paris.



Arrival in Brussels is expected around 10.00.



On that day, the Ukrainian leader is expected as a guest of honor at the EU summit, where he is expected to ask allies to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft "as soon as possible", as he did on Wednesday in London and Paris.