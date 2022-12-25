Incandescent lamps will be replaced by LED free of charge: a program for Ukrainians has been announced

18:43 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A program for the free exchange of obsolete incandescent lamps for new LED ones will be introduced for the population in Ukraine, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, Minister of Economy, said.



In total, according to her, they plan to replace 50 million lamps. The program will be partly financed by the European Commission, which will allocate funds for 30 million LED lamps, said President Ursula von der Leyen.



According to her, this program will help save 1 GW of electricity, which is equivalent to the annual production of a nuclear power plant unit.



According to the Ministry of Economy, thanks to this, Ukraine consumes 7-10% less electricity at the time of peak load.



The Ministry "in the near future" will present instructions on how to get new LED lamps in exchange for old incandescent lamps, they promise that the mechanism will be "as simple as possible."