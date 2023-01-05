Kuleba showed how objects destroyed by rashists are being restored in Kyiv

17:07 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Kyiv OVA Oleksiy Kuleba showed how the restoration of objects destroyed by the invaders in the region is going on.

"One of the main tasks for us remains the restoration of the infrastructure destroyed by the invaders.. In the Kyiv region, 5,630 objects have already been fully restored, another 3,473 have been partially restored," the head of the OVA noted.

The video published by the head of the OVA shows what educational institutions and residential buildings look like now: Lyceum No. 1 in Gostomel, the New York Towers residential complex and the Pchelka kindergarten in Irpen, as well as the Borodyansk Agricultural Lyceum.