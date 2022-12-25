The Red Cross will soon once again visit the prisoners of war of Ukraine

16:21 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Red Cross last week paid a visit of Ukrainian prisoners of war who are being held by the occupiers, the next visit is scheduled for this week, and the president of the KK, Mirjana Spolyarich, also visited Ukraine.



This was announced by the press service of the Red Cross, the Russian service of the BBC, the President of the Red Cross Mirjana Spolyarić on Twitter.

"Last week, the ICRC made one two-day visit to Ukrainian prisoners of war, another one will take place this week. During the same period, visits were made to Russian prisoners of war, and even more visits are planned by the end of the month.

It is reported that ICRC representatives checked the conditions of detention and treatment of prisoners of war and delivered personal hygiene products, blankets, warm clothes and books. The ICRC also contacted the families of the prisoners to pass on news from their loved ones..



The ICRC emphasized that all prisoners of war have the right to regular visits by delegates. While the recent visits are important progress, the ICRC must be given unhindered access to all prisoners, on numerous occasions and without guards, wherever they are being held.



The BBC reports that earlier the occupation administration in the occupied territories of the east of Ukraine prevented the access of international observers to the places of detention of Ukrainian prisoners. It is not yet clear what made the Russian side begin to cooperate. At the same time, the BBC emphasizes that Ukraine has never interfered with the work of international humanitarian organizations.



In addition, on December 8, the President of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljarich, arrived in Ukraine on a four-day visit.

"Today I will meet people in Nikolaev and Kherson region who are experiencing a terrible winter, and get to know the teams that are working to help," she said.



Spolyarić called visits to prisoners of war an important step to "preserve humanity in the midst of the brutality of international armed conflict." She expects these visits to lead to more regular access to prisoners of war.