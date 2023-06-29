Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine calls for evacuation from the front-line settlements of the Sumy region

18:52 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In connection with the ongoing Russian shelling, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant General Serhiy Naev, appealed to the residents of the Sumy region, which is constantly under attack, with a call for evacuation from settlements located near the border.



The announcement of the call was published by the press service of the Joint Forces Command.



Representatives of the Joint Forces noted that most of the victims and damaged objects on the border of the Sumy region are local residents, private houses and civilian institutions.



Sergei Naev stressed that the Russian enemy daily terrorizes the territory of the Sumy region with ruthless shelling, using various methods, such as multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), artillery and air strikes using guided aircraft munitions.



The commander said that he personally persuaded one family to urgently leave one of the settlements, since there was a direct threat there.



Sergey Naev appealed to all citizens living in settlements adjacent to the border of the Sumy region with a call for evacuation.



Local authorities know the procedures and ways to carry out evacuation activities and will provide the necessary assistance. Naev urged all residents to leave dangerous areas in order to save their lives.