When will the next recalculation of pensions and other social benefits take place?

The last revision of the subsistence minimum in Ukraine was on December 1 last year. As a result, pensions and other social benefits increased.

The living wage for disabled persons is UAH 2,093 and will remain at this level throughout 2023.

How much did pensions increase in December

The minimum pension has increased by UAH 66 to UAH 2,093, and is equal to the subsistence minimum.

The maximum - for 660 hryvnia - up to 20,920 hryvnia, is 10 living wages for people who have lost their ability to work.

The recalculation of pensions also took place for non-working persons receiving "insurance" pensions - at the level of 2,500 hryvnias, or in proportion to the existing insurance period.

The amount of allowances and additional payments to pensions has also changed.

When is the next upgrade

In March 2023, the annual indexation of pensions is planned. The government allocated about 40 billion hryvnias for this.

According to the Law, indexation should be half of the percentage increase in the average salary and half of the annual inflation. Therefore, according to ex-Minister of Social Policy Andriy Reva, the size of the modernization of pensions can be as much as 24%.

The amount of other payments

unemployment benefits

The amount of unemployment benefits is regulated by the law "On Compulsory State Social Insurance in Case of Unemployment". During martial law, the maximum amount of unemployment benefit cannot exceed the minimum wage established by law on January 1 of the calendar year. Consequently, from January 1, the maximum amount of unemployment benefits is UAH 6,700.

Child support

The amount of child support depends on the income of the parent who has to pay it.. The minimum (guaranteed) amount of alimony is 50% of the subsistence minimum for a child of the corresponding age. According to up to 6 years, it will be 1,136 hryvnia, from 6 to 18 years - 1,416.5 hryvnia.

The maximum is 10 subsistence minimums for a child of the appropriate age: up to 6 years - 22,720 hryvnia, from 6 to 18 years - 28,330 hryvnia.

Help for a child

For children under 6 years of age, assistance ranges from UAH 5,680 to UAH 7,952. For those who are from 6 to 18 years old, they pay 7,082.50 and 9,915.50 hryvnias, respectively.

Payments for migrants (IDPs)

The monthly state allowance for living for persons with disabilities and children will continue to be 3,000 hryvnia, for other IDPs - 2,000 hryvnia.

The help of international charitable organizations is also available for Ukrainians.