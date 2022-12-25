Book about Ukrainian cultural heritage became one of the best according to The New York Times

10:05 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The book about the cultural heritage of Ukraine "Treasures of Ukraine: A Nation's Cultural Heritage" was included in the rating of the best publications of this year according to The New York Times . The list was published on the publication's website.

“My fellow critics and I have selected here some of the best books we read in 2022: vibrant or studio, affordable or investment grade, all worthy of a place on your shelves,” critic Jason Farago wrote on the page.

The book deals with the art and heritage of Ukraine. Organized chronologically into eight sections, it contains over 220 color images showcasing everything from Scythian gold, Byzantine icons and wooden churches to golden-headed cathedrals, avant-garde masterpieces and post-Orange political art.