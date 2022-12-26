Kyivvodokanal spoke about the quality of water in the capital

16:21 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Drinking water supplied to the homes of residents of the capital is safe and usable. This was announced on December 22 in Kyivvodokanal.



It is noted that fakes are spreading in social networks about the poor quality of tap water in Kyiv and its unsuitability for consumption.

"The only purpose of such messages is to sow panic and destabilize the situation in society.. Kyivvodokanal constantly monitors the quality of drinking water supplied to the homes of Kyiv residents," the press service of the enterprise emphasized.



Specialists take samples of drinking water at the outlet of water treatment facilities, at the outlet of pumping water stations of the III and IV lifts, at artesian pumping stations and 33 control points of water supply networks in all districts of the capital.