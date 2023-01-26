Kyiv law enforcers found fragments of Russian missiles

12:57 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Fragments of Russian missiles were found in several districts of Kyiv. Law enforcement officers continue fixing the next crime of the aggressor.



This was announced by the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrey Nebytov in Telegram.

"Be in shelters! The police of the Kiev region are recording the consequences of enemy shelling. Fragments of enemy missiles have already been found on the territory of several districts of the region. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the aggressor's attack," Nebytov wrote.



Nebytov noted that the police are inspecting the scene. The police officer once again urged citizens not to ignore the air raid signals.