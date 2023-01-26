Kyiv law enforcers found fragments of Russian missiles

Fragments of Russian missiles were found in several districts of Kyiv. Law enforcement officers continue fixing the next crime of the aggressor.
This was announced by the head of the police of the Kyiv region Andrey Nebytov in Telegram.
Nebytov noted that the police are inspecting the scene. The police officer once again urged citizens not to ignore the air raid signals.
