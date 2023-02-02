Kyiv was visited by the head and vice-president of the European Commission

11:40 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, as well as Vice President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

"It's good to be back in Kyiv, my fourth time since the Russian invasion. This time with my team of commissioners. We are here together to show that the EU is closer to Ukraine than ever and to further deepen our support and cooperation," Ursula von wrote. der Leyen on Twitter and posted a photo.

Josep Borrell, reporting on the visit, wrote that his goal was "to convey the strongest signal of EU support to all Ukrainians who defend their country."

"EU aid has reached 50 billion euros since Russia started the war. Europe was united with Ukraine from the first day. And it will be in the future - for victory and restoration," commented the chief diplomat of the EU.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak welcomed European partners.