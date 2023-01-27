Every second Ukrainian uses "Diya" to receive public services

14:59 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Every second Ukrainian uses the Diya application to receive public services, according to the results of a KIIS survey.



The popularity of digital services has been growing for the third year: in 2020, 13% of respondents used Diyu, in 2021 - 30%, and in 2022 this figure increased to 52%.



In 2022, 6 million users joined Die. In total, the application is already used by 18.5 million people, the portal - 22

million.

The application is most often used by young respondents, however, in 2022, the number of Diya users in all age categories increased. Among Ukrainians aged 18 to 29, 82.5% used at least one service, and about 58% among 50–69 year olds (in 2021, this figure was 44%). Almost a third of the users of "Diya" are residents of villages.



What services are the most popular

The most popular service is the receipt of subsidies and social payments; in 2022, almost 16% of respondents used it.



Also, "Diya" is often used when obtaining a driver's license, selling a car, paying fines online.





In third place in popularity is obtaining passports and other contacts with the State Migration Service.

Of those who do not use Diya, 70% of respondents say that they do not have such a need, and almost half (47%) do not have the necessary skills.