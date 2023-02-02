Every third Ukrainian has become a migrant since the beginning of a full-scale invasion

16:37 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Every third Ukrainian became a migrant in 11 months of a full-scale war. 82% of Ukrainians migrated within the region or all of Ukraine, while 18% moved abroad.



The majority of migrants are residents of regions in eastern Ukraine, according to Gradus Research.

Almost half of those who left their place of permanent residence at the beginning of the invasion have already returned. First of all, this applies to residents of the northern regions and Kyiv, sociologists say.





Will there be a second big wave of migration?



60% of Ukrainians surveyed answered that in the event of an aggravation of the situation at the front, it is planned to remain where they are now.

“If migration surges are to be expected, they will be limited to the territory of Ukraine,” says Evgenia Bliznyuk, director of Gradus Research.

In the event of an escalation of hostilities, 21% of Ukrainians plan to move within Ukraine, only 7% plan to travel abroad, which is the lowest figure in 11 months.



Almost a third of Ukrainians surveyed (32%) who went abroad after February 24 say they intend to return to Ukraine “as soon as possible”. Only 10% of migrants believe that they have left forever. According to analysts, most of them are residents of the western regions of Ukraine at the age of 25-34.



The survey was conducted by the method of self-completion of questionnaires in a mobile application among people aged 18-60 years. The study involved 1140 respondents.