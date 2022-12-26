One in four Ukrainians at risk of mental illness due to war - WHO

11:12 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A quarter of the population of Ukraine, about 10 million people, may suffer from mental disorders due to a full-scale war, writes Reuters, citing WHO.



We are talking about different types of mental disorders: from anxiety and stress to more severe conditions, said the representative of the organization in Ukraine, Jarno Habicht, during a briefing. By "more severe conditions" is meant post-traumatic stress disorder.



Calls are on the rise after 10 months of all-out war, which is why a separate UN agency has launched an online help desk, Gabicht said.

In addition, attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on critical infrastructure have a negative impact on healthcare in the country. They complicate the work of doctors, and not all patients can receive the necessary assistance.. Including psychiatric. According to WHO, the Russians carried out at least 700 attacks on the Ukrainian healthcare system.