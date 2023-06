Which cultural heritage sites are at risk due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

The Ministry of Culture and the State Tourism Development Agency told which cultural and tourist attractions are at risk due to the Russians blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.The ensemble of structures of the Central Square, the construction of the historical center and the house of culture of the city of Novaya Kakhovka, as well as the palaces of culture of the villages of Korsunka and Dnepryan suffered as of the end of the day on June 6, the Ministry of Culture writes. It published a list of museums that are already flooded or are under threat. You can view this list here , it is being updated.Museums of Kherson, according to preliminary assessments of the situation, are not threatened with flooding. There have also been no reports of flooding of museums on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.