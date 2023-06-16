Which cultural heritage sites are at risk due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

The Ministry of Culture and the State Tourism Development Agency told which cultural and tourist attractions are at risk due to the Russians blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.
The ensemble of structures of the Central Square, the construction of the historical center and the house of culture of the city of Novaya Kakhovka, as well as the palaces of culture of the villages of Korsunka and Dnepryan suffered as of the end of the day on June 6, the Ministry of Culture writes. It published a list of museums that are already flooded or are under threat. You can view this list here , it is being updated.
Museums of Kherson, according to preliminary assessments of the situation, are not threatened with flooding. There have also been no reports of flooding of museums on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.
Which cultural and tourist attractions were affected:
- Kherson floodplains, which were home to many bird species included in the Red and Green Book of Ukraine, are also protected internationally.
- National Natural Park "Nizhnedneprovsky" with rare floodplain forests, swamps and sandy steppe. 32 species of unique plants included in the world Red List grew here.
- House-Museum of Ostap Vishnya in the village of Krynki, Oleshkivsky District.
- Kherson Art Museum named after Alexei Shovkunenko.
- The ancient Russian port city of Oleshnya on Bolshoi Potemkin Island in the area of the Pudovoy Strait (12 kilometers downstream of the Dnieper from the center of Kherson).
At risk of flooding are:
- The Ochakiv gates are part of the defensive fortifications of Kherson, built in 1783; architectural monument of national importance.
- Complex "Green Farms of Tavria", based on the site of ancient farms. Here is an authentic museum of Ukrainian folk life of the XV-XX centuries and salty pink lakes.
- The village of Tyaginka, where archaeological excavations were carried out before the war and a settlement of the Bronze Age and Scythian times, as well as a medieval settlement, were discovered.
- The Kinburn Spit, located on the territory of the Black Sea Biosphere Reserve under UNESCO protection, may be partially flooded.. More than a hundred species of birds and more than seven hundred rare plants live there.
