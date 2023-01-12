What Soledar and Bakhmut look like now from the satellite

07:54 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The aerospace company Maxar on the evening of January 11 published satellite images of the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, which are under constant attack by the invaders.



Judging by the pictures, houses and schools were completely destroyed in Soledar.



In Bakhmut along the roads and in the fields there are thousands of shell craters.



For comparison, Maxar also published images of these areas taken in August 2022.