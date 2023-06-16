How the war affects Ukrainian pregnant women and newborns - NYT

09:44 03 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Ukrainian doctors, conditions of constant stress and war negatively affect the health of any person, and pregnant women are especially vulnerable. In particular, doctors report an increase in the number of premature births in the country. The New York Times writes about this with reference to the observations of doctors in Ukraine.

They note that newborns may also have health problems in the future.

"Premature babies are more likely to develop respiratory, neurological and digestive complications.. Those born very prematurely can have serious physical and mental health problems.

Doctors told reporters that the course of pregnancies among Ukrainian women has become more difficult, and the number of caesarean sections has increased by about 5%.

In the occupied territories, pregnant women are deprived of the opportunity to receive the necessary medical care. The difficulties created by the Russian Federation pose a danger to the life and health of women in labor and newborns, the mortality rate among which in the temporarily occupied territory has more than tripled compared to the same indicators at the beginning of the Russian military aggression.