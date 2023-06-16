How to save money on electricity bills using a night rate

Perhaps, there is not a single Ukrainian family in which the increase in the price of electricity has not been discussed. But do not forget that there is always a real opportunity to save money with the help of the so-called night rate, which is lower than usual.

How the tariff for light has grown

This week, the Cabinet of Ministers raised electricity prices for the population. The cost of a kilowatt-hour is set at UAH 2.64.

Before that, the following scheme worked:

UAH 1.44 per kWh with consumption less than 250 kWh per month

UAH 1.68 per kWh for consumption over 250 kWh per month

From June 1, there is no longer a price differentiation depending on the volume.

Night rate remains

Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko, announcing the increase in electricity prices, assured that the night tariff remains. It is valid from 23:00 to 07:00 and is paid at half the rate. That is:

from 23:00 to 07:00 - 1.32 UAH/kWh

from 07:00 to 23:00 - 2.64 UAH/kWh

This allows you to save on payments. For example, if a family consumes 400 kWh of electricity per month, then from June 1, the amount will be slightly more than 1,050 hryvnia.

If half of this volume is transferred overnight, then with a two-zone meter, you will need to pay about 790 hryvnia. And this is a savings of about 260 hryvnia per month.

Such savings can be achieved by turning on energy-consuming appliances at night. But especially the night rate is beneficial for those who have electric heating. Consumption volumes here depend on the heated area, but on average in Ukraine such families use up to 1000 kWh per month.

How to shift consumption to the night without limiting yourself in comfort?

At night, you can transfer the operation of the heater, boiler, washing machine and dishwasher, bread machine, multicooker and so on.

As a rule, modern technology has a delayed start function. With it, the appliances can be set to automatically start after 23:00.

In addition, there are so-called "smart sockets". They allow you to automatically turn on and off devices at the right time.. All you need to do is connect an outlet to them and set the appropriate hours of operation.

What do you need for a nightly rate

Accounting for such a tariff is possible only if there is a two-zone meter. It can be purchased independently or from your network operator when ordering meter replacement services.

On average, its cost is in the range of 1500-3000 hryvnia. It follows from this that the payback takes about a year.. If you consume up to 100 kWh per month, then the payback period will be 2 years.

In addition, it is necessary to conclude a two-tariff agreement with the electricity supplier.

For this you need:

submit an application to the oblenergo or its structural subdivision for the installation of a two-zone meter (have a passport, TIN and an agreement with the supplier with you)

get a new contract and invoice

pay for meter installation

take the counter for parameterization (programming). A certificate will be issued in a few days.

within 14 days, the supplier's representative will replace the meter

Is a three-zone counter even better?

The three-zone tariff includes the following rates:

from 23:00 to 07:00 a coefficient of 0.4 is applied

morning and evening peaks - from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 20:00 to 22:00 - coefficient 1.5

half peaks - from 07:00 to 08:00, from 11:00 to 20:00 and from 22:00 to 23:00 - coefficient 1

That is, for 5 peak hours, you will have to pay at a rate of not 2.64 hryvnia per kWh, but 3.96 hryvnia.

Thus, for residential consumers, this system is not very beneficial, since usually at such times people are at home, preparing food before or after work, as well as watching TV, doing laundry or vacuuming.

It should be noted that electricity tariffs for the population were increased in connection with the preparation of the energy system for the autumn-winter period and costly repairs after Russian attacks.