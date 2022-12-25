How to recognize kamikaze drones and what to do if they attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs

09:31 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcers have published tips on how to recognize Shahed-136 and Geran-2 kamikaze drones and how civilians should act in case of their attack.



This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



The UAV's engine is reported to be loud and similar to the engine of a moped or chainsaw. The kamikaze drone flies at low altitude (up to 4 kilometers) and is hardly noticeable by radars.



In the event of a drone attack threat, the following guidelines should be followed:

Try to get into special shelters;

Use basements, basement floors of houses, underground parking lots;

Stay away from administrative buildings, strategic and military facilities, gas stations;

If the cover is far away, follow the "two walls" rule. Do not hide in porches, under arches, on stairs, do not stay in vehicles;

Report the movement of the UAV, or the place of their fall, by calling 102. Do not approach the drone, do not touch the wreckage.