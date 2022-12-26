How power outages affected cafes and restaurants – study

15:28 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

After the first blackout, the number of operating food establishments did not change significantly. More cafes and restaurants stopped working in the Zhytomyr and Odessa regions - 3-5%, according to an Opendatabot study, citing data from Poster, a cafe and restaurant automation company.



However, circulation rates have fallen. Most of all establishments “sank” in Chernivtsi (-15%), Ternopil (-14%) and Khmelnytsky (-13%)

areas.

After the second massive shelling on November 23, establishments in Cherkasy, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnitsa and Ternopil regions suffered the most. However, in the Zhytomyr region, 4% of establishments have resumed their work.

The "second blackout" reduced the turnover of cafes and restaurants by another 8%.

Those who installed the generators have already adapted, and are even seeing an increase in the cash register, Poster told. Establishments are becoming not only places where you can eat or drink coffee, but also working hubs and “points of invincibility”.