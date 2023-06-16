How to get a passport for a child born abroad

12:59 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Citizens of Ukraine, whose child was born abroad, can issue him a passport without returning to Ukraine. The State Migration Service of Ukraine explained how this can be done.



Outside Ukraine, you can apply for a passport at the Passport Service centers and foreign diplomatic institutions (ZDU).



In this case, the presence of the child is not required. But in this case, it is necessary to have a photo of the child 10x15 cm in size to enter a digitized image of the face.



In addition, if the mother’s passport is expired or the photo is not pasted, you can simultaneously issue the mother’s ID card and the child’s international passport. To do this, abroad, you need to contact the "Passport Service" centers.



If the child has a foreign birth certificate, then it is necessary to make an official translation and notarize it. Also, for legalization, a certificate may require an apostille.



If the father of the child is a foreigner, you must apply to the ZDU to obtain a certificate of registration as a citizen of Ukraine. Processing time - 3 months. With this certificate, you can apply for a passport both at the ZDU and at the Passport Service centers.



The cost of a child's passport is the same as an adult's. In the divisions of the Migration Service, this is 856 hryvnia or 1496 hryvnia (depending on the urgency). The Passport Service Centers charge an additional fee for the services of the enterprise, which differs depending on the country.