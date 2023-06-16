Kakhovka reservoir reduced by 50% - Ukrhydroenergo

18:05 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The area of the Kakhovka reservoir as of June 12 has decreased by 50%, as reported on June 13 by Ukrhydroenergo.

"At the moment, as of June 12, the area of the reservoir has decreased by half. According to our estimates, the volume of water in the Kakhovka reservoir is 60-70% lower than before the incident,” said Igor Syrota, Director General of Ukrhydroenergo.



A drop in the water level in the reservoir below the critical level of about 3 meters can lead to serious consequences.

"We hope that the lower hydraulic structure was not damaged. In this case, the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir will be able to remain within 6-7 meters.. If the structure is damaged, it will be in the critical zone," Sirota said.

Restoring water supply to the Crimean peninsula may take until next summer.