The Cabinet of Ministers introduced a restriction on the sale of apartments in new buildings

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced restrictions on the sale of apartments in new buildings in all Ukrainian cities, the government website reported .
The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on restrictions for developers on January 3, 2023. According to him, the developer cannot sell all the apartments in the house if it is not put into operation.
For Kyiv, Dnipro, Lvov, Odessa and Kharkiv, a limit of 10% was set. That is, in a building that has not yet been commissioned, only 90% of the apartments can be sold.
For other Ukrainian cities, a 5% limit was set.
The Law “On Guaranteeing Real Rights to Real Estate Objects to Be Built in the Future” entered into force on October 10, 2022. It provides for the restriction of rights to a certain share of the area in order to ensure that the house (LC) will be completed.
