Due to martial law, there will be no additional holidays for New Year and Christmas

18:23 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Usually January is the period of New Year holidays and additional days off. In 2023, due to the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine and the imposition of martial law, additional holidays are canceled.



This is stated in the Labor Code.



According to the sixth part of Art. 6 of the Law "On the organization of labor relations under martial law" during the period of martial law, the norms that establish holidays and non-working days do not apply.



Prior to the introduction of martial law, if a holiday coincides with a weekend, it is postponed to the next after the holiday. That is, the weekends of January 1 and 7 in 2023 should be moved to Mondays, January 2 and 9, but will be regular business days.



At the same time, the employer sets the work schedule and rest time. Therefore, whether to comply with last year's rules and not work on Monday, January 2 and 9 - each head of the enterprise or employer decides independently.



As for the work of banks, according to the NBU, banks will not work on December 31, January 1, 7 and 8 inclusive.



Recall that the Verkhovna Rada extended the period of martial law and general mobilization until February 19, 2023.