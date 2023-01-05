1,329 children have already been affected by Russian aggression in Ukraine

10:31 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

More than 1329 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of January 5, the official number of dead children has not changed - 452. The number of injured has increased - at least 877.

This is evidenced by the data of the state portal for the search for children "Children of War".

“Numbers are not final. Work is underway to install them in places of warfare, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories,” the message says.

Children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv region - 268, Kiev region - 117, Kherson region - 82, Mykolaiv region - 81, Zaporozhye - 81, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 65, Dnipropetrovsk region - 40.



So, on January 4, as a result of shelling by the enemy of the village of Vesele, Kherson region, a 17-year-old boy was injured.



In addition, 13,876 Ukrainian children have been deported and 354 are missing. At the same time, 8725 children have been found, and 125 have already been returned.