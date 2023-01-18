459 children killed in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed at least 459 children and injured 909 more.
This was announced on January 18 by the Office of the Prosecutor General.
In particular, it became known about three more children who died as a result of a Russian missile hitting an apartment building in Dnipro.
It also became known that as a result of the shelling of Mariupol, Donetsk region in March 2022, nine children from 5 to 17 years old were injured.
According to prosecutors, children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv - 269, Kyiv - 117, Zaporozhye - 84, Kherson - 83, Mykolaiv - 82, Chernihiv - 68, Lugansk - 66, Dnepropetrovsk - 63.
