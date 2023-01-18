459 children killed in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

09:41 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed at least 459 children and injured 909 more.



This was announced on January 18 by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"As of the morning of January 18, 2023, more than 1368 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 459 children died and more than 909 were injured," the OGPU said.

In particular, it became known about three more children who died as a result of a Russian missile hitting an apartment building in Dnipro.

"It became known about three more dead children and three wounded as a result of an enemy rocket attack on a residential building in the city of. Dnepr January 14. So far, 6 children have died. 17 were wounded," the statement said.

It also became known that as a result of the shelling of Mariupol, Donetsk region in March 2022, nine children from 5 to 17 years old were injured.



According to prosecutors, children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv - 269, Kyiv - 117, Zaporozhye - 84, Kherson - 83, Mykolaiv - 82, Chernihiv - 68, Lugansk - 66, Dnepropetrovsk - 63.