Problems persist in Ukraine's energy infrastructure due to Russian shelling

As of December 30, problems related to the generation of electricity and its uniform distribution remain in the operation of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.
This was stated by Minister of Energy German Galushchenko, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.
This was stated by Minister of Energy German Galushchenko, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.
At the same time, the head of the State Energy Supervision Authority, Ruslan Slobodian, noted that in some cases, even if there were certain reserves of generating capacity in some areas or when the damaged equipment of power plants was restored and turned on, it turned out to be problematic to transfer all available generating capacity to consumers.
According to him, the State Energy Supervision Authority continues to inspect damaged power grid facilities to form requests for the relevant equipment.
The official said that according to the results of these checks, 330 violations by distribution system operators were identified.. Violations were recorded in all regions of the country.
At the same time, the largest number of violations was revealed in PJSC "Volynyoblenergo", PJSC "DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids" and JSC "DTEK Odessa Electric Grids". Least of all violations were recorded in Prykarpattyeoblenergo JSC, Kirovogradoblenergo PrJSC and Cherkassyoblenergo PJSC.
Utilities say violation detection is already yielding positive results related to outage schedules.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments