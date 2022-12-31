Problems persist in Ukraine's energy infrastructure due to Russian shelling

16:25 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of December 30, problems related to the generation of electricity and its uniform distribution remain in the operation of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.



This was stated by Minister of Energy German Galushchenko, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.

"The main problems today remain the shortage of electricity production, especially in the morning and evening hours, as well as the limited bandwidth of high-voltage electrical networks.. It does not allow even distribution of available electricity among all distribution system operators,” the official said.

At the same time, the head of the State Energy Supervision Authority, Ruslan Slobodian, noted that in some cases, even if there were certain reserves of generating capacity in some areas or when the damaged equipment of power plants was restored and turned on, it turned out to be problematic to transfer all available generating capacity to consumers.

"The limited capacity of high-voltage electrical networks does not allow even distribution of the available energy among all distribution system operators at the local level. After all, the consumer receives electricity not only from the nearest power plant. And an emergency situation at production facilities, for example, somewhere in the west of the country, reduces the amount of electricity produced, which is reflected through power supply restrictions in other regions," the official emphasized.

According to him, the State Energy Supervision Authority continues to inspect damaged power grid facilities to form requests for the relevant equipment.

"We also monitor the passage of the heating season, the formation of emergency stocks of equipment and fuel, the implementation of plans for clearing the routes of overhead power lines in order to provide reliable energy to consumers.. In addition, the State Energy Supervision Authority, with the participation of NEURC and the SBU, checks the preparation and implementation of schedule distribution systems by operators," Slobodyan added.

The official said that according to the results of these checks, 330 violations by distribution system operators were identified.. Violations were recorded in all regions of the country.



At the same time, the largest number of violations was revealed in PJSC "Volynyoblenergo", PJSC "DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids" and JSC "DTEK Odessa Electric Grids". Least of all violations were recorded in Prykarpattyeoblenergo JSC, Kirovogradoblenergo PrJSC and Cherkassyoblenergo PJSC.



Utilities say violation detection is already yielding positive results related to outage schedules.