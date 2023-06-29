Lights turned off in seven regions due to weather and Russian shelling

12:30 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of deteriorating weather conditions and shelling by Russian aggressors, power outages were recorded in seven regions of Ukraine and Kyiv.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, June 29.



So, as a result of a lightning storm, consumers of 90 settlements temporarily remained without electricity in three regions: Dnipropetrovsk (64 settlements), Donetsk (17), Kiev (9) and in Kiev - more than 5 thousand consumers.



Because of the shelling, 16 settlements in the Donetsk region, some consumers in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions were left without electricity.



Two mines are also de-energized, all the miners are brought to the surface.



The fixation and liquidation of the consequences of the flood caused by the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station continues. In Kherson, 13.5 thousand consumers remain without electricity.



Repair crews of power engineers work where the security situation allows. Over the past 24 hours, more than 13 thousand consumers have been connected.



At the same time, the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is quite enough to cover the needs of consumers.. There is no shortage.