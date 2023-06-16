Due to the undermining of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, water from the Dnieper to the Crimea will not flow for at least a year

After the Russians undermined the dam of the Kakhovka reservoir, water will not flow to the Crimean peninsula through the North Crimean Canal for at least a year.
This was stated by the General Director of "Ukrhydroenergo" Igor Sirota.
He added that Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson and Nikolaev regions will also suffer from water shortages.
Recall, the head of the Kherson OVA Alexander Prokudin said that the region continues to decline in water levels.
