Due to the undermining of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, water from the Dnieper to the Crimea will not flow for at least a year

12:47 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the Russians undermined the dam of the Kakhovka reservoir, water will not flow to the Crimean peninsula through the North Crimean Canal for at least a year.



This was stated by the General Director of "Ukrhydroenergo" Igor Sirota.

“There is no water supply to Crimea, because the water level in the Kakhovka storage facility is already much lower than it is needed to go through the Crimean Canal. Therefore, most likely, water will not flow to Crimea for at least a year.. During the de-occupation, we will also not be able to provide the peninsula with water at first," explained Igor Sirota.

He added that Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson and Nikolaev regions will also suffer from water shortages.