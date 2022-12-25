Emerald, which has lain at the bottom of the ocean for almost 400 years, is being sold to help Ukraine

17:45 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

A 6.25-carat emerald ring to be sold at Sotheby's in New York on December 7. The wedding ring will be the first piece of jewelry at the auction, the proceeds from the sale of which will go to humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

"While it is a tradition for us to exhibit extraordinary jewels of historical and royal origin, it is not every day that we offer long-lost treasures from the depths of the sea," the auction house says.

The owner of the emerald is 81-year-old American philanthropist, writer and heiress of the Sheraton hotel chain Mitke Perdue.. The gem adorned a ring given to her by her late husband Frank.

"My late husband was the greatest philanthropist I have ever known and I was sure he would have been pleased with this use of his gift," Perdue said.

This summer, Mitke visited Ukraine and was amazed by what she saw.. Returning home, she decided to sell her favorite jewelry at an auction and donate the money to humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

"I spent five days there. My first night was in a bomb shelter, so it was intense, but I returned with a boundless passion for the people of Ukraine, their strength, resilience and courage," she said.

She added: "I will never regret putting this stone up for auction."



In the 1960s, diver Mel Fisher and his team discovered the ship "Nuestra Señora de Atocha" that sank in 1622 off the coast of Florida, and later they were able to get the treasure. In addition to the mentioned emerald, 180,000 silver coins, 24 tons of Bolivian silver, 125 gold bars and a collection of Venezuelan pearls were found on the ship.. The remaining emeralds from the sunken ship were put up for auction in 2017.