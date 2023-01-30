Changed the rules for re-entry to Poland for Ukrainians

17:47 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

When crossing the border with Poland, Ukrainian refugees must present diia.pl. in order not to lose their PESEL UKR status.

This was reported in the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland.



However, this is possible only if the trip to the homeland lasted less than 30 days, if this period is exceeded, the status is automatically lost.

"In order to avoid losing the PESEL UKR status due to leaving the territory of Poland for a period of less than 30 days, a foreigner returning to Poland must inform the Border Guard officer in charge of passport control of the intention to enter in connection with the exercise of the right of temporary protection in Poland and each time show the electronic document diia.pl (even if a foreigner goes to work in Poland or for other purposes, but at the same time he will enjoy protection in Poland)," the message says.

The Embassy emphasized that if a refugee returns to Poland and does not show diia.pl at the border or does not say that he wants to use the relevant special statute, the person may lose benefits. The reason is that the foreigner's data will not be included in the registers on the basis of which the PESEL UKR status is granted and is associated with numerous social rights.