09:35 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine





The American publication Politico has recognized President Volodymyr Zelensky as the most powerful person in Europe. This was reported on the publication's website.

Europe is changing. The continent is rethinking its strategic relationship, taking defense seriously, rethinking trade, interconnection and energy security policies. In a broad sense, this is a rethinking of what it means to be European, and in many respects thanks to the comedian who became president.

The publication notes that this is not the first time Ukraine has been attacked by Russia, but before the latest aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the rest of Europe did little.

The reason why things are different this time around is Volodymyr Zelensky, a figure whom Europe not only trusts, but admires and follows - unlike previous Ukrainian presidents .

Journalists draw attention to the fact that European leaders who have won elections in their countries are striving to visit Kyiv as soon as possible to take pictures with the President of Ukraine.. In doing so, Zelenskiy was also able to convince the rest of Europe that its future lay with Ukraine, something few believed in Russia’s February invasion.

"His communication skills were key. His rhetoric is a stark description of the malevolence of the Russian regime he is fighting against, dispelling much of Europe's belief, especially in Berlin and Paris, that Moscow can be a partner," the report says.

At the same time, the skillful use of green social networks, traditional media and Western cultural institutions intuitively brought the war to the West, convincing leaders and the public that its battle is their fight, journalists say.