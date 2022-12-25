The American publication Politico has recognized President Volodymyr Zelensky as the most powerful person in Europe.
This was reported on the publication's website.
The publication notes that this is not the first time Ukraine has been attacked by Russia, but before the latest aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the rest of Europe did little.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that European leaders who have won elections in their countries are striving to visit Kyiv as soon as possible to take pictures with the President of Ukraine.. In doing so, Zelenskiy was also able to convince the rest of Europe that its future lay with Ukraine, something few believed in Russia’s February invasion.
At the same time, the skillful use of green social networks, traditional media and Western cultural institutions intuitively brought the war to the West, convincing leaders and the public that its battle is their fight, journalists say.
