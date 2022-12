10:44 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In connection with the massive attack by Russian missiles on Thursday morning, 90% of Lviv was left without electricity.



This was announced by the mayor of the city Andrei Sadovy.

"90% of the city is without electricity. We are waiting for additional information from the power industry," he wrote.



The head of the city added that trams and trolleybuses do not run in the city.