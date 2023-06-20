Three Ukrainian prisoners of war returned from Hungary - MFA

20:17 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Embassy of Ukraine in Budapest managed to evacuate three Ukrainian prisoners of war from Hungary, Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said on the evening of June 20.



According to Nikolenko, they are already on Ukrainian territory, they are receiving all kinds of support.

"Ukrainian diplomats, together with the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and other relevant bodies of Ukraine, continue to take active measures to return home the rest of the Ukrainian defenders evacuated from Russia to Hungary," the Foreign Ministry spokesman wrote.