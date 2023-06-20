Three Ukrainian prisoners of war returned from Hungary - MFA

The Embassy of Ukraine in Budapest managed to evacuate three Ukrainian prisoners of war from Hungary, Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said on the evening of June 20.
According to Nikolenko, they are already on Ukrainian territory, they are receiving all kinds of support.
Recall that on June 9 , without the knowledge of Ukraine, Russia handed over Ukrainian prisoners of war to Hungary.. Representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko said that the Ukrainian government was not informed about the negotiations between the Hungarian and Russian sides on the transfer of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia to Hungary. According to him, the Hungarian Charge d'Affaires was invited to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to send him an appeal demanding that he provide detailed information about the Ukrainian prisoners of war transferred by Russia to Budapest and immediately provide the consul with access to them.
